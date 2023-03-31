North Port celebrates Price Boulevard widening

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials gathered at the intersection of Price Boulevard and Main Street Friday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony kicked off the Price Boulevard widening project which is costing $80 million. It’s funded by bonds payable from the one-cent sales tax proceeds approved by city voters last November.

The project aims to alleviate traffic on the two-lane road. Public Works Director Chuck Speake said the road is one of the city’s largest east-to-west corridors and easily backs up.

“Anytime that there’s an accident, it backs up. Anytime there’s a trash pickup on that roadway, it backs up. So, this is going to give the capability to keep the traffic flowing while we can perform those other services and let emergency crews get to where they need to be,” said Speake.

Next month, utility crews will complete underground work before the widening of the road begins in the fall of 2024, according to Speake. He explained the project has been on the books for the last 30 years but didn’t gain traction until 2015.

“When I came here a year and a half ago, one of the first things the community said was when are you going to widen Price Boulevard? I said, there’s a sign on Price Boulevard that says coming soon and they told me that had been up for six years,” added City Manager Jerome Fletcher.

The push to complete the project became clear after Hurricane Ian Fletcher said. Price Boulevard was completely shut down with a great deal of damage.

“The hurricane and what happened showed us that we needed to do some hardening and some other items like bridges, and roadways strengthened and made different so that we don’t have the same impact as Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian we know was a once-in-a-500-year storm but we know that it could also happen again this year,” explained Fletcher.

Phase one of the widening project is from Sumter Boulevard to Toledo Blade Boulevard and is expected to be finished in 2027. It spans 2.75 miles expanding the single-lane road to five with a middle turn lane.

