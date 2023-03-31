Advertise With Us
Feeling like summer next week

Weak cold front gets close Sunday
Beautiful sunset as seen from Venice Beach this week
Beautiful sunset as seen from Venice Beach this week(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The strong cold front which spawned numerous damaging tornados over the heart of the U.S. will be weakening as it approaches Florida early Sunday morning. This front will swing our winds around to the SW Saturday afternoon. This onshore flow will keep temperatures at the beaches in the low 80s while others inland will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday we will see the front fade away as it closes in on our area. We will see only a slight increase in cloudiness on Sunday morning with lows in the mid to upper 60s to start the day on Sunday. We should see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday we will see the humidity bump up and temperatures warm into the upper 80s to low 90s for most everyone. It will be in the mid 80s at the beach. Look for mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday through Thursday expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat indices approaching 95 degrees mainly inland.

Little chance for any rainfall through Friday
Little chance for any rainfall through Friday(WWSB)

There is no real threat of any rain along the coast only a slight chance for a few inland storms late in the day next week.

