Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you

About 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than $4 billion in unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners in fiscal year 2022, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA).

Unclaimed property can include physical property, but most often it refers to money in the form of unclaimed paychecks, apartment deposits, overpayments, credit balances, or insurance refunds.

Each state has a website where individuals can check if they have unclaimed money owed to them. The NAUPA also has a map where you can click on any given state and be directed to the appropriate location.

In most cases, searching for unclaimed property is as easy as typing in your name. Some states even provide the monetary amount of your unclaimed property.

Missing Money, which is operated by NAUPA, allows you to search all states at one time.

If you ever worked for the federal government, you can search for any unclaimed property here: https://www.usa.gov/unclaimed-money.

Each site will give you a step-by-step guide on how to make an official claim for your money. The claim could take a few weeks or months to process.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police are cracking down on drivers who block intersections when they try to make...
Bradenton police targeting drivers who ‘block the box’
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a death investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation
WWSB Generic Stock 18
North Port Police warn of power outage
An internal alarm triggered a brief lockdown at Riverview High School Thursday morning.
Riverview High briefly on lockdown after alarm is triggered
One of the first historically Black towns in the U.S. is suing the local school board to stop...
Residents of historically Black Florida town sue to stop land sale

Latest News

A grandmother visiting the country from El Salvador for her grandson's funeral was shot and...
Grandmother fatally shot while in the country for grandson's funeral
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
6 US troops have traumatic brain injury after Syria attacks
With billions in unclaimed property, ways you can find if any is owed to you