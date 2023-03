SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Riverview High School is currently in lockdown, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and local law enforcement are on scene.

All students and staff are safe, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. This will be updated as more information becomes available.

