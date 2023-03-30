Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County has announced that there are elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.

Red tide frequently causes people to suffer mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation like those associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies. Some individuals with breathing problems, such as asthma, might experience more severe effects.

Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

Due to elevated counts of red tide from Monday’s beach water samples, DOH-Sarasota will be changing the signage at affected beaches to advise the public that red tide is present.

The beaches with elevated levels of red tide include Bird Key/ Ringling Causeway, North Lido, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Key.

The Department makes the following recommendations:

· Do not swim around dead fish.

· If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing.

· Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

· Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life.

· Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (ensuring that the A/C filter is maintained according to the manufacturer’s specifications).

· If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting illnesses, including health effects from exposure to red tide at 1-888-222-1222.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police are cracking down on drivers who block intersections when they try to make...
Bradenton police targeting drivers who ‘block the box’
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a death investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation
WWSB Generic Stock 18
North Port Police warn of power outage
An internal alarm triggered a brief lockdown at Riverview High School Thursday morning.
Riverview High briefly on lockdown after alarm is triggered
One of the first historically Black towns in the U.S. is suing the local school board to stop...
Residents of historically Black Florida town sue to stop land sale

Latest News

Frank Szakacs
Sarasota man gets life for sexually assaulting disabled woman
Embattled Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan has been cleared in two internal investigations...
Bradenton police chief cleared of wrongdoing in two latest misconduct probes
Students and supporters protest proposed changes at New College of Florida.
Anatomy of a political takeover at Florida public college
North Port reserve officer makes DUI arrest
North Port Police arrest wrong-way driver