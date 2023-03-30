Advertise With Us
Little chance for rain as drought worsens

Entire area under severe drought now
Extreme drought could be coming soon
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We haven’t seen any significant rain over a widespread area since the second week of February. Sure there has been some isolated showers here and there since then but no real widespread rain has fallen in over 2 months. We are over 5 1/2 inches below the average so far this year and it looks like that deficit is only going to climb as the rain chances stay low through mid week next week.

This drought index is issued by NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) who monitors rainfall across the U.S. Just to our south Lee County is under an extreme drought right now and it looks like we could be put in that category as soon as next Thursday if we don’t get any significant rainfall by then.

Friday we start off nice with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 60s, but with the low humidity it will feel comfortable. Sunshine will stick around throughout the day with only a few clouds building on a sea breeze later in the afternoon. The high on Friday will top out in the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s well inland.

Saturday we will see winds turn to the south and then southwest later in the day in advance of a weak cold front moving through N. Florida. This will increase the low level humidity which will make it feel a little warmer as the muggy conditions move in from the Gulf. The high on Saturday will be around 85 degrees with a heat index near 90 degrees by mid afternoon.

Sunday the front will slip through without much fan fare early in the day. Winds will turn to the NNE briefly which could bring in some slightly drier air. We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures to stay well above average through next week with little prospect for some much...
It will be warm to hot next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through Wednesday with a 20% chance for a late day shower or isolated thunderstorm.

