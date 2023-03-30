Advertise With Us
Fair weather skies will build in now that the cold front has moved south

By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that moved into the Suncoast yesterday is now well to our south. As high pressure built in behind the front and winds turned northeast, drier air moved in and today our humidity will be much lower.

There is not much in the way of colder air behind this front. Cooler morning temperatures will be partly due to cooler air moving in, and mostly the result of the greater ability of dry air to efficiently cool. We will quickly warm and likely be hotter than we were yesterday by this afternoon, with another cooler night in store.

The refreshingly drier air will not stick around. Winds will shift around to the southeast by tomorrow night. This will bring back the humidity this weekend. But until the moisture has returned to the atmosphere, the dry air combining with the hotter afternoon temperatures will increase the danger of wildfire spread in Florida.

The next chance for any significant rainfall will not be until late Sunday or Monday, if then. The combination of warm weather and lack of rain will put greater stress on the drought index.

