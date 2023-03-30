Environmentalists and residents react to Piney Point injection well being ready for operation

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A major milestone in one of the largest environmental stories to hit the Suncoast. The deep injection well for Piney Point is installed and ready for operation.

“Very concerned about the injection well, I know they had to do something about it,” said Martha Glenn, a longtime resident who lives down the road from Piney Point.

Glenn says the environmental concerns have always been there for her and her neighbors, especially following the breach two years ago and the dumping of more than 200 million gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay. She doesn’t believe the injection well is the long term solution.

“I don’t think this is the end of it, I really don’t and it might be the end of what we hear in my lifetime, but I’m really concerned about the next generation,” said Glenn.

Some residents ABC7 spoke with say they are happy to hear things are moving along to finally close the former fertilizer processing plant. Manatee County officials say the injection well took about a year to prepare. Millions of gallons of pretreated contaminated water will soon be pumped 3300 feet underground near the site. Environmentalists say they are worried about this, but they are glad to see something being done.

“I believe under the circumstances, this is probably the best solution for this particular project,” said Rusty Chinnis, Board Chair of Suncoast Waterkeeper. “And only because we’ve kicked the can so far down the road, we’ve run out of roads and there’s really no other options.”

Officials say this deep injection well process is very safe. Final closure of the site is expected sometime next year.

“I believe we’re okay as it is right now, but it certainly is a giant ticking time bomb.”

A Piney Point official says the pumping of this water is expected to begin next week. At this time, it’s not known how long the process will take. More information on Piney Point can be found here www.pineypointreceivership.com.

