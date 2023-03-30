A comfortable start to Thursday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s to start the day. Not really that chilly but the humidity will be much lower making it feel comfortable for your morning walk. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s by early afternoon.

Friday we will see a nice start with humidity still fairly low but it will be coming back quickly by Saturday. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs warming into the upper 80s for most everyone and in the low to mid 80s at the coast.

Saturday will be warm and muggy with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south and southwest at 10-15 mph. The humidity will be high on those southerly winds. The high at the beach will warm into the low 80s and upper 80s inland. It will feel warmer with a higher dew point.

Sunday a weak cold front will approach from the north and will weaken considerably as it gets closer to our area. In fact don’t look for much from this front. We will see a slight increase in cloudiness late Saturday into early Sunday with some slightly drier air settling in for Sunday and early Monday.

Staying dry for the most part increasing the risk for brush fires (WWSB)

Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on a NE 10-15 mph.

The warm dry weather will continue through mid week next week with little chance for any rain.

