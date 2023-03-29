Weak cold front to bring some changes Wednesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will slide through the area on Wednesday bringing only a slight chance for a few isolated showers as it works through the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It will be noticeably drier on Thursday as winds turn go the north to northeast and bring in some less humid air.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 20% chance for a passing shower or two. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s and a little bit warm inland.

Some lower humidity to move in Thursday (WWSB)

Thursday we start off cooler with lows in the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. We will have plenty of sunshine on Thursday with temperatures warming into the mid 80s by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Friday another nice start with lows in the mid 60s but still fairly low humidity around. We quickly warm up into the upper 80s on an east wind at 10-15 mph. We will see some low 90s inland.

Rain chances fairly low with next couple of fronts (WWSB)

The weekend is shaping up with generally partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high in the mid 80s and on Sunday we will see some clouds from time to time as a front fizzles out near by and highs reach into the mid 80s. There is a 20% chance for some scattered showers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.