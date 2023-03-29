Advertise With Us
Sarasota police officer doesn’t duck his duty at Payne Park

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department was having some fun with word play Wednesday with a video of an officer directing traffic for some ducks at Payne Park.

The body camera video of Sgt. Schafer herding a family of not-so-cooperative ducks across the park and across the street prompted a plethora of puns on the department’s Facebook page.

“There’s no such thing as a typical day as a Sarasota Police officer! When Sergeant Schafer woke up at the quack of dawn on Tuesday, we don’t think he planned to give a flock of ducks a police escort to the pond at Payne Park. It’s okay, he was able to wing it! Next time, he will have to put it on their bill.”

Citizens chimed in with their own contributions. “This totally quacked me up!” one viewer commented. “Trying to get there ducks in a row lol,” and “Always try to beak the best that you can beak.”

