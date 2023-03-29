Sarasota man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 26-year-old Sarasota man is in jail after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl, police say.

Charles Dajshon Cosby is charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a victim under 16, and intimidating a witness. He is in the Sarasota County Jail with a $1.5 million bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, On March 22, Cosby picked up three girls in his car from a home in Sarasota.

The girls had reportedly been drinking, police say. When the parents at the home began fighting with the girls about the alcohol, Cosby arrived at the house and picked up the girls.

The victim reports passing out in the car, waking up at a convenience store to see Cosby and one of her friends smoking marijuana. The third girl reportedly left the group at this point, the affidavit states.

Cosby and the other two girls wound up at Cosby’s house in the 2900 block of Palmadelia Avenue.

During the course of the evening, the victim says Cosby sexually assaulted her on a bed in the home. The victim told police she had told Cosby she was only 14 years old.

When the victim’s friends knocked on the door looking for her, Cosby pushed the victim out of the house through a back door.

The victim later told a school resource officer at Sarasota Military Academy that she had been assaulted. The victim’s sister identified Cosby through a photo lineup before Cosby was arrested, police say.

