Sarasota County Area Transit Drivers head to state ‘roadeo’ competition

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s bus drivers are head to the Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo after competing earlier this month in the annual Interagency Bus Rodeo along with drivers from Manatee County Area Transit, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, and GoPasco.

The rodeo evaluates a driver’s ability to deliver a smooth, safe, timely ride and winning drivers qualify to compete in the Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo.

Sarasota County earned the highest average score among participating agencies and will send two drivers to compete in the Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo this weekend in Orlando.

“These competitions are a welcome opportunity to celebrate the dedication and professionalism of public transit drivers with neighboring transit agencies,” said Director of Sarasota County Transit Jane Grogg. “The skills drivers demonstrate during the rodeo reinforces the success of our driver training programs and highlight the safety, care and proficiency our drivers exercise every day.”

For more information on Sarasota County’s transit services, visit scgov.net or call 311.

