Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County Area Transit Drivers head to state ‘roadeo’ competition

“Roadeo plaque” - Sarasota County Transit Operations Manager Benjamin Pearl with the 2023 Rodeo...
“Roadeo plaque” - Sarasota County Transit Operations Manager Benjamin Pearl with the 2023 Rodeo plaque.(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s bus drivers are head to the Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo after competing earlier this month in the annual Interagency Bus Rodeo along with drivers from Manatee County Area Transit, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, and GoPasco.

The rodeo evaluates a driver’s ability to deliver a smooth, safe, timely ride and winning drivers qualify to compete in the Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo.

Sarasota County earned the highest average score among participating agencies and will send two drivers to compete in the Florida Triple Crown Bus Roadeo this weekend in Orlando.

“These competitions are a welcome opportunity to celebrate the dedication and professionalism of public transit drivers with neighboring transit agencies,” said Director of Sarasota County Transit Jane Grogg. “The skills drivers demonstrate during the rodeo reinforces the success of our driver training programs and highlight the safety, care and proficiency our drivers exercise every day.”

For more information on Sarasota County’s transit services, visit scgov.net or call 311.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police are cracking down on drivers who block intersections when they try to make...
Bradenton police targeting drivers who ‘block the box’
WWSB Generic Stock 18
North Port Police warn of power outage
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a death investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation
SRQ Airport
SRQ breaks ground on new 5-gate terminal expansion
Commissioner James Bearden proposed the resolution. "Forty-plus counties in the state are...
Manatee commissioners pass Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution

Latest News

Florida Forest Service crews work to contain the blaze.
Right Gate fire mostly contained after 650 acres burn
South Florida airport partially evacuated for security probe
A family of ducks got some assistance from Sarasota police.
Sarasota police officer doesn’t duck his duty at Payne Park
Sarasota police officer doesn't duck assignment
Sarasota police officer doesn't duck assignment