Right Gate fire mostly contained after 650 acres burn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Forest Service is reporting that the Right Gate brush fire that ignited Tuesday is 80% contained at this point.

Roads in the area near Frostproof were shut down as crews worked overnight. The fire reached 658 acres as bulldozers and firefighters were dispatched to the area. Dry conditions have increased the likelihood of ignition of dry materials.

At least 200 outbuildings have been destroyed in the area and River Ranch remains closed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.