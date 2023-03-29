Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Man dies after jumping out of moving police cruiser on California freeway

A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped from the car. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/TWITTER/@SCV_INCIDENTS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser has died.

Police say he jumped from the car during a chase along a major freeway on Tuesday.

New video shows the moment a reckless driving suspect steals a California Highway Patrol cruiser. The officer runs after the suspect on the 5 Freeway in Castaic.

The video was posted on a Twitter feed that covers the Santa Clarita Valley, and the high-speed chase that followed ended 30 miles away in Antelope Acres near Lancaster.

The California Highway Patrol used a spike strip in an attempt to end the pursuit. It shredded the tread off rear tire, and within seconds, the suspect opened the door and jumped from the vehicle.

The video is paused before the pursuit takes that unexpected and deadly turn, with the driver jumping ultimately to his death while traveling at 45 mph.

“For unknown reasons the driver of the patrol vehicle jumped and suffered major injuries. Personnel on scene performed life saving measures, and the driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Alec Pereyda.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating what exactly caused the driver to open the door and jump onto the road.

Utility crews are also working to repair the power pole the cruiser mowed down after it drifted off the road without a driver behind the wheel.

Investigators said the suspect hit another car earlier and stole the cruiser while the officer was responding to the crash, meaning, it was unlocked at the time.

“It is standard procedure that the vehicle is running as well as locked. I do not know what happened in this circumstance, but it is standard procedure,” Pereyda said.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police are cracking down on drivers who block intersections when they try to make...
Bradenton police targeting drivers who ‘block the box’
WWSB Generic Stock 18
North Port Police warn of power outage
Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a death investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation
SRQ Airport
SRQ breaks ground on new 5-gate terminal expansion
Commissioner James Bearden proposed the resolution. "Forty-plus counties in the state are...
Manatee commissioners pass Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
FILE - Bradley Rein is brought into court for his arraignment at Hingham District court on Nov....
Driver who crashed into Apple store charged with murder, prosecutors say
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise
FILE - Debris is strewn around tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork,...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes may target Midwest, South