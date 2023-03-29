Advertise With Us
Gainesville man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in front of toddler

Jonathan Adams, 38, accused of sexual assault at Majestic Oaks
Jonathan Adams, 38, accused of sexual assault at Majestic Oaks
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is accused of drugging a woman and holding her and her child against their will for days.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathan Adams, 38, on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

According to the arrest report, on Friday, the victim went with her two-year-old child to Adams’ home in the Majestic Oaks neighborhood on Southwest 20th Avenue. The victim described Adams as an acquaintance that she planned to smoke marijuana with.

The victim says Adams fed her pills causing her to lose control of her body and lose time. She does remember seeing her child across the room as Adams sexually assaulted her.

She told Adams “no” several times and Adams forced her to take more pills.

It was not until Tuesday morning, Adams made the victim shower and put on clothes. When sheriff’s deputies made contact, the toddler was nude. Both were taken to UF Health Shands for evaluation.

TRENDING: ‘I shot him low’: Man arrested for shooting in Gainesville neighborhood

Adams was booked into the Alachua County Jail. The sheriff’s office pursued a warrant to search his home. The victim provided blood samples and participated in a sexual assault kit.

