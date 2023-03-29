Advertise With Us
Discovering Spring Training on the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Spring Training in Florida was in 1888. The Washington Nationals decided to get a jump start on the baseball season in Jacksonville. But they had a horrible regular season and they didn’t come back. Two local businessmen brought it back in the 1920s. See how baseball Spring Training became such a big deal in Bradenton and Sarasota.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

