Discovering Spring Training on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Spring Training in Florida was in 1888. The Washington Nationals decided to get a jump start on the baseball season in Jacksonville. But they had a horrible regular season and they didn’t come back. Two local businessmen brought it back in the 1920s. See how baseball Spring Training became such a big deal in Bradenton and Sarasota.

