Cold front brings low humidity to the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front passing south will shift the winds to the northwest and then to the northeast. This will be an important shift in our weather pattern that will bring much more comfortable air to the Suncoast.

For a few days anyway we will feel noticeably less humid air move in and make the mornings feel crisp and the afternoons more comfortable. We won’t see much in the way of cooler air but the lower humidity will be enjoyable.

As the front passes by, we may pick up a brief shower in the later afternoon and evening. These showers will drift from Gulf waters toward inland locations, where they will become more widespread in the later afternoon and evening hours. The coast will see the least amount of showers and the inland locations the most.

Temperatures will actually increase over the next few days with sunny skies and less moisture in the air. We might think of this cold front as more of a dry front.

