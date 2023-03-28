Two die, five injured in Punta Gorda apartment fire

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people are dead and five were injured in an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Punta Gorda, officials said.

The fire began shortly before 7 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire Department spokesman Todd Dunn. When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and fire in an apartment in the 11000 block of Tamiami Trail.

The fire was contained to a single apartment, Dunn said.

Two people are confirmed dead in the blaze, Dunn said. Three other victims suffered serious burns; two others were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s office and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

