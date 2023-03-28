Polk County reports its first case of rabies in 2023

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The first case of rabies in 2023 has been confirmed in Polk County.

On March 22, 2023, a family dog in the Meadowbrook Blvd. area of Winter Haven was found with a live bat in its mouth. The family contacted PCSO Animal Control, and an officer took possession of the bat. Its carcass was sent to Tampa for testing.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section received the test results from the state laboratory in Tampa on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, which showed the bat was positive for the deadly virus.

The dog was up to date on its vaccines but will have to remain in quarantine.

