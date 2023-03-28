Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge has ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”(Brian Witte | AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland court did not give the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” enough time to attend a court hearing in person that led to Adnan Syed’s release, a Maryland appellate court ruled Tuesday, and it ordered a new hearing to be held.

Though Syed’s conviction has been reinstated, he will not be taken back into custody.

In a 2-1 decision, the Appellate Court of Maryland ruled the state’s law provides victims with the right to prior notice of the hearing on a motion to vacate convictions, and that right was violated in the case of the family of Hae Min Lee, Syed’s ex-girlfriend and high school classmate who died more than two decades ago.

The court ruled that giving her brother, Young Lee, only one business day before the hearing was “insufficient time to reasonably allow Mr. Lee, who lived in California, to attend the hearing in person,” and required him to attend the hearing remotely.

“Allowing a victim entitled to attend a court proceeding to attend in person, when the victim makes that request and all other persons involved in the hearing appear in person, is consistent with the constitutional requirement that victims be treated with dignity and respect,” the court ruled.

The court ruled it is obligated to remedy the lower court’s violations, “as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed’s right to be free from double jeopardy.”

“We can do that, and accordingly, we vacate the circuit court’s order vacating Mr. Syed’s convictions, which results in the reinstatement of the original convictions and sentence,” the ruling said. “We remand for a new, legally compliant, and transparent hearing on the motion to vacate, where Mr. Lee is given notice of the hearing that is sufficient to allow him to attend in person, evidence supporting the motion to vacate is presented, and the court states its reasons in support of its decision.”

The family had asked the court for a redo of the September hearing that led to Syed’s release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Manatee County when he crashed into the rear of an...
Motorcyclist dies after Manatee crash
A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he was trying to cross...
Bicyclist injured trying to cross U.S. 41
SRQ Airport
SRQ breaks ground on new 5-gate terminal expansion
A group is challenging this upcoming rezone of rural property
Local group expresses concern over Lakewood Ranch rezone
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Pinellas plastic surgeon charged with murder in connection with missing lawyer

Latest News

US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
What caused the bank meltdown?
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden: GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident