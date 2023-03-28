Job fair set for March 29 in Lakewood Ranch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A job fair is scheduled in Lakewood Ranch March 29, hosting more than 30 local employers.

The JobLink 2023 career fair event is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Even Hotel, 6231 Lake Osprey Drive.

Organizers say there are more than 500 open positions in fields including broadcast, technical, sales, financial, construction, warehouse, call center, sales, governmental and medical.

Job seekers can see more about the event and also encouraged to pre register at http://floridajoblink.com.

