Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

FDEM provides 6-month post Ian update

Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice
Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Emergency Management has highlighted recovery efforts six months after Hurricane Ian made landfall.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, 2022 and caused devastation across Southwest Florida, including the Suncoast.

Six months later, FDEM worked alongside the Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Coast Guard, and local governments to identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways and upland private and commercial properties. More than 1-Million cubic yards of upland debris and nearly 530,000 cubic yards of wet debris has been removed by FDEM and its partners. This includes nearly 4,000 white goods, 337,000 cubic yards of construction debris, and 281,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, the State of Florida and FEMA reached an agreement to allow for the waiver of some requirements for debris removal on private and commercial properties, including damaged slabs on private property. Additionally, the state engaged the use of satellite imagery and other technology platforms to expedite damage assessments, a process that FEMA typically does by going door to door to physically inspect structures.

The State Debris Cleanup Program was designed to assist Hurricane Ian survivors with the removal of displaced and abandoned titled property. Residents can still request the removal of debris by visiting IanDebrisCleanup.com by March 29, 2023 to report the presence of debris.

To supplement FEMA’s temporary housing solution and expedite the recovery process, FDEM initiated the first ever State Led Non-Congregate Sheltering Program to provide trailers and recreational vehicles to impacted Floridians who may not be eligible for FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Program. To date, 585 households have received travel trailers through this program.

The state has also led the Sheltering in Home for Recovery Continuation Program, which provides temporary repairs to homes from Hurricane Ian damage with the support of volunteer organizations and a partnership with Home Depot. Through this program, work orders have been issued to volunteer organizations for 182 homes totaling more than $1.3 million.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the state’s private fund overseen by Volunteer Florida that continues to provide financial assistance to communities and support response and recovery activities, spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Manatee County when he crashed into the rear of an...
Motorcyclist dies after Manatee crash
A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he was trying to cross...
Bicyclist injured trying to cross U.S. 41
SRQ Airport
SRQ breaks ground on new 5-gate terminal expansion
A group is challenging this upcoming rezone of rural property
Local group expresses concern over Lakewood Ranch rezone
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Pinellas plastic surgeon charged with murder in connection with missing lawyer

Latest News

Commissioner James Bearden proposed the resolution. "Forty-plus counties in the state are...
Manatee commissioners pass Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution
WWSB Generic Stock 18
North Port Police warn of power outage
A job fair is scheduled in Lakewood Ranch March 29, hosting more than 30 local employers.
Job fair set for March 29 in Lakewood Ranch
Bradenton Police are cracking down on drivers who block intersections when they try to make...
Bradenton police targeting drivers who ‘block the box’