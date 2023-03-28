Crews responding to major brush fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies are responding to a massive brush-fire in Polk County.

Estimates are currently between 200-300 acres of land affected. The brush fire is located off State Road 60 slight east of Frostproof.

River Ranch has been blocked off to the public. Florida Forest Service has nine bulldozers working to suppress flames.

Several camps have been destroyed. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.