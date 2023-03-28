Advertise With Us
Crews responding to major brush fire in Polk County

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies are responding to a massive brush-fire in Polk County.

Estimates are currently between 200-300 acres of land affected. The brush fire is located off State Road 60 slight east of Frostproof.

River Ranch has been blocked off to the public. Florida Forest Service has nine bulldozers working to suppress flames.

Several camps have been destroyed. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

