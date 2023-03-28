Advertise With Us
Bradenton police targeting drivers who ‘block the box’

Bradenton Police are cracking down on drivers who block intersections when they try to make...
Bradenton Police are cracking down on drivers who block intersections when they try to make left turns into backed-up traffic.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are cracking down on drivers who block intersections when they try to make left turns into backed-up traffic.

“DON’T BLOCK THE BOX!” the department said on Twitter Tuesday. “Over the past several days, officers ticketed 14 drivers caught blocking the box at ONE intersection -- Ninth Street West and Sixth Avenue West. “(It) is a moving violation, and will set you back $166.”

Police say when you block an intersection, called “the box,” you enter an intersection when cars on the other side prevent you from making it all the way through.

Box blockers hamper cross traffic and prevent mobility in crosswalks and bike lanes.

