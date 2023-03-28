Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Another hot and humid day for the Suncoast before Wednesday relief

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be similar to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and a warm and humid mid-80 degree daytime high.

One of our National Weather Service forecasters referred to it as a pattern of just “another typical summer day in early spring.” The afternoon may see an isolated inland shower, but significant rain is not in the forecast. Winds will become breezy with the afternoon sea breeze.

For warm-weather lovers, it should be a beautiful day. For those who are not fans of humidity, your weather is about 24 hours away.

The same front that last weekend brought deadly weather to Mississippi will limp through our area with barely a raindrop. The front will pass early tomorrow morning, winds will shift to the northwest, and drier air will slowly filter in.

Dew points are the accurate measure of moisture in the air. Dew points in the 70s are considered sticky and uncomfortable by most people, in the 60s it feels moist but not too bad, and in the 50s most people feel comfortable. In one day our dew points will fall from the 70s early tomorrow morning to, possibly, the upper 50s before midnight.

The low humidity should last until Saturday when winds turn back to the southwest and humidity returns. Enjoy our little break from “summer.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Manatee County when he crashed into the rear of an...
Motorcyclist dies after Manatee crash
A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he was trying to cross...
Bicyclist injured trying to cross U.S. 41
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
Pinellas plastic surgeon charged with murder in connection with missing lawyer
SRQ Airport
SRQ breaks ground on new 5-gate terminal expansion
A group is challenging this upcoming rezone of rural property
Local group expresses concern over Lakewood Ranch rezone

Latest News

Major road construction project in Holmes Beach that's been going on for six months winding down.
Major road construction project on Holmes Beach coming to an end soon
Recent Suncoast sunset
Weak cold front to bring minor changes Weds.
Holmes Beach Construction
Holmes Beach Construction
Kacey's Seafood & More reopens after crash
Kacey's Seafood & More reopens after crash