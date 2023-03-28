Another hot and humid day for the Suncoast before Wednesday relief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be similar to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and a warm and humid mid-80 degree daytime high.

One of our National Weather Service forecasters referred to it as a pattern of just “another typical summer day in early spring.” The afternoon may see an isolated inland shower, but significant rain is not in the forecast. Winds will become breezy with the afternoon sea breeze.

For warm-weather lovers, it should be a beautiful day. For those who are not fans of humidity, your weather is about 24 hours away.

The same front that last weekend brought deadly weather to Mississippi will limp through our area with barely a raindrop. The front will pass early tomorrow morning, winds will shift to the northwest, and drier air will slowly filter in.

Dew points are the accurate measure of moisture in the air. Dew points in the 70s are considered sticky and uncomfortable by most people, in the 60s it feels moist but not too bad, and in the 50s most people feel comfortable. In one day our dew points will fall from the 70s early tomorrow morning to, possibly, the upper 50s before midnight.

The low humidity should last until Saturday when winds turn back to the southwest and humidity returns. Enjoy our little break from “summer.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.