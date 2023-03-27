Weak cold front to bring minor changes Weds.

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been unseasonably warm lately with warm and muggy conditions persisting on a south to southwest wind. This pattern will continue on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s at the coast and low 90s east of I-75, in places like Lakewood Ranch, Parrish and Arcadia. We will see some low clouds or fog during the early morning hours. This fog should lift and we will once again see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day.

Wednesday a weak cold front will move through just after sunrise on Wednesday. We will see a very small chance for a few showers on Wednesday morning through the afternoon as the front pushes through. We will see an increase in cloudiness on Wednesday due to the weak cold front. Temperatures will still be above average despite the increase in cloudiness with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Once the front passes through we will see the winds turn to the north and then to the northeast on Thursday. This will bring in some slightly cooler air and more noticeably drier air. It will feel milder on Thursday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s. It won’t be as humid on Thursday and I doubt we see any 90 degree temperatures inland like we have seen over the past 4 days.

Friday should be another nice start with lows in the mid 60s and still a lot of dry air in place. Look for those winds to turn quickly to the east by the afternoon which will shoot the temperatures up back into the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies on Saturday with the humidity coming back up as winds turn to the southeast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s once again and no chance for rain.

Temperatures to remain above average through the weekend but a little less humid Thursday and Friday (WWSB)

Sunday we see another weak cold front get close to our area which could bring a slight increase in cloudiness and a small chance for a few inland showers later in the day. High on Sunday will be in the mid 80s. Which is still above the average of 80 degrees.

