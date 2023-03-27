Advertise With Us
Teen babysitter gave 1-year-old marijuana, Pinellas deputies say

A 17-year-old babysitter has been arrested in Pinellas County after deputies say she gave...
A 17-year-old babysitter has been arrested in Pinellas County after deputies say she gave marijuana to a 1-year-old.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old babysitter has been arrested in Pinellas County after deputies say she gave marijuana to a 1-year-old.

Detectives say the teen was charged with felony child abuse after she recorded herself on a video in a home near Largo, placing a lit marijuana cigarette in the mouth of the child she was caring for.

While investigating a report of child abuse, on March 23, deputies made contact with the teen, who initially admitted to smoking marijuana near the child; however, denied placing the marijuana cigarette in the victim’s mouth.

Detectives were later able to obtain the video, which shows the teen placing the marijuana cigarette in the child’s mouth, who then inhales while the lit marijuana cigarette is in their mouth.

The next day, when confronted by video evidence, detectives say the teen admitted to watching the child and placing the marijuana cigarette in the victim’s mouth.

The teenager was arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse. She was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

The investigation continues.

