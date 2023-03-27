Advertise With Us
SRQ breaks ground on new 5-gate terminal expansion

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport(BLively Images | SRQ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to celebrate it’s newest developments.

Construction will begin on the terminal expansion project.  Connected to the east end of the ticket wing, the new 5-gate terminal will cover 75,300 sq ft.  The facility will include a four lane security checkpoint and five boarding hold rooms with 970 seats.

The new terminal will provide a variety of amenities and services for passengers including a new bar, café, restaurant, and marketplace in the double-height connector hall.  Pre- and post-security, you’ll find men’s, women’s and family restrooms, mother’s nursing rooms and pet relief areas.

The $73M project will be paid for with Federal, State, and Airport Authority funds.  The airport is not supported by any tax dollars.

“SRQ has seen an unprecedented increase in passenger traffic and demand, growing from 6 airlines and 12 nonstop destinations to 11 airlines serving 55 nonstop destinations, over the last 5 years.  This new facility will ease crowding and allow for future expansion of airlines and destinations” said Rick Piccolo, President, CEO.

