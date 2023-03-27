Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Green light given for massive developments in Manatee County.
4500 homes most likely will be built on 2300 acres in Eastern Manatee County following county commissioner approval of changes to comprehensive plan
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot
A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he was trying to cross...
Bicyclist injured trying to cross U.S. 41
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Latest News

A 172-year-old church in Mississppi was demolished by Friday's storms.
‘We are devastated’: 172-year-old church demolished in storms
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Crime Stoppers reward increased for information in homicide
A 172-year-old church in Mississppi was demolished by Friday's storms.
'We are devastated': 172-year-old church demolished in storms
Prosecutors agreed to drop attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools charges.
2 fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament plead guilty