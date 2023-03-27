Advertise With Us
Pinellas plastic surgeon charged with murder in connection with missing lawyer

This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was...
This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Saturday, March 25, 2023, by Largo Police, in Florida. The Tampa-area plastic surgeon is accused of killing a lawyer missing since last week from a firm that represents former co-workers the doctor has been suing in a business dispute.(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Pinellas County plastic surgeon has been charged with murder in connection with an attorney who went missing recently.

Largo Police say that Dr. Tomasz Kosowski has been charged with first-degree murder on Saturday in connection with the disappearance of Steven Cozzi. Cozzi was last seen Tuesday at Blanchard Law Firm.

Police say that they found personal items belonging to Cozzi and learned he was never seen exiting the building. His car was still also on scene.

Forensics teams found a large amount of blood in a bathroom and surveillance video caught a ‘suspicious person and vehicle’ in the area.

Police obtained a search warrant for Kosowski’s Tarpon Springs residence and found evidence that led to to his eventual arrest. Officials with the investigation say the firm where Cozzi worked was representing some of the defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by Kosowski.

