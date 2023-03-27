Ocala man arrested for raping child under age of 12
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on capital sex battery charges for raping a child under the age of 12 multiple times.
According to the arrest report, detectives began investigating Robert Santiago, 38, on March 1, after a Child Protective Services investigation was launched.
Detectives spoke with the female victim who said the first incident occurred when she was in second grade. She said Santiago showed her a pornographic video and instructed her to perform oral sex on him. During other incidents, he raped her vaginally.
On March 22, deputies attempted to arrest him at his home, but he had moved. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on March 25.
Santiago was booked in the Marion County Jail on sexual assault charges with a bond set at $110,000.
