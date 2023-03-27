Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dies after Manatee crash

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Manatee County when he crashed into the rear of an...
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Manatee County when he crashed into the rear of an SUV on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Manatee County when he crashed into the rear of an SUV on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the 68-year-old Bradenton man was riding his motorcycle north on U.S. 41, approaching the intersection of Florida Boulevard at about 7:15 p.m.

As a traffic light changed, an SUV ahead of the motorcycle slowed to stop at the light. The motorcycle failed to slow down and hit the rear of the SUV, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and was critically injured. He later died at Blake Hospital.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

