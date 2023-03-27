Advertise With Us
Local group expresses concern over Lakewood Ranch rezone

A group is challenging this upcoming rezone of rural property(Waterside Village)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced detailed plans to do some rezoning within the Lakewood Ranch community and some individuals are organizing to express concern.

The Waterside Village development is set to build 1,718 units and related buildings in a rural area.

The group Citizens for Sarasota County claim that the move is not authorized in part due to a violation of the County’s comprehensive plan which guides the development of land, economic growth, resource protection, and the provision of public services and facilities over time throughout the county. In documents, the County says that many of the features of the Comprehensive plan are not applicable in relation to this specific property.

The group is hosting an online workshop at 6 p.m. Monday to talk about potential action and steps needed to challenge the development of rural lands.

To read more about Sarasota County’s Comprehensive plan, you can do so by clicking here.

Below is an in-depth map and the zoning plans involving the Waterside Village:

