Hot all week but with lower humidity in a few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have warm temperatures to start the week and high humidity as well. For the next few mornings we will have the possibility of some patchy fog that will burn off fast after sunrise.

There will be little chance for rainfall this week, despite the fact that we will see a cold front approach from the north. This cold front will trigger perhaps a 20% chance for a shower or two on Wednesday, mostly in inland areas.

The main effect of the front will be to produce lower humidity. Temperatures will remain warm -- perhaps it would be more aptly named a dry front -- as, once it has past by, drier air will pour south into the Suncoast. Dew points will fall from the near 70 degree mark, where they are today and tomorrow, to perhaps the upper 50s. This kind of dew point drew is noticeable and pleasant.

