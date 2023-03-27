Advertise With Us
Crime Stoppers reward increased for information in homicide

The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East.
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward for information sought in connection with a recent homicide.

The reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the murder of Dwight Sutton has been increased to $9,500.

At about 7 p.m. on March 19, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. When they arrived, they found Sutton, 56, with at least one gunshot wound in front of a home. Life-saving measures were performed by officers and EMS personnel, but Sutton died at the scene.

Detectives are attempting to locate Michael Alonzo Phillips in connection with the shooting. Police said Phillips is not considered a suspect.

Anonymous tips must be made to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. by June 30, 2023, to be eligible for the enhanced reward. Call 1-866-634-TIPS, use the Florida Crime Stoppers app (available for Android and Apple), or submit an E-Tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

