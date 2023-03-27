Bicyclist injured trying to cross U.S. 41

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he was trying to cross U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators believe the 52-year-old Sarasota man was crossing U.S. 41, north of 22nd Avenue West when he pedaled into the path of a northbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV swerved to avoid the bicyclist but could not prevent a collision, troopers say.

The bicyclist was taken to Blake Hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.

