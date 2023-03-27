Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Bicyclist injured trying to cross U.S. 41

A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he was trying to cross...
A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he was trying to cross U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was critically injured Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he was trying to cross U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators believe the 52-year-old Sarasota man was crossing U.S. 41, north of 22nd Avenue West when he pedaled into the path of a northbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV swerved to avoid the bicyclist but could not prevent a collision, troopers say.

The bicyclist was taken to Blake Hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green light given for massive developments in Manatee County.
4500 homes most likely will be built on 2300 acres in Eastern Manatee County following county commissioner approval of changes to comprehensive plan
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity
PC
The heat goes on this week!

Latest News

A 17-year-old babysitter has been arrested in Pinellas County after deputies say she gave...
Teen babysitter gave 1-year-old marijuana, Pinellas deputies say
Florida gas prices dropped 9 cents last week, responding to a big drop in the oil market two...
Gas prices dip 9 cents statewide, AAA says
Drier air on the way
Hot all week but with lower humidity in a few days
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 26, 2023