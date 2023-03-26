Sarasota Film Festival celebrates 25 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The glitz and glam of the red carpet is back in Sarasota for the Sarasota Film Festival, which is celebrating 25 years.

The film festival showing its first screening in 1998 has become a beacon for independent filmmakers since its inception.

Over the years, the festival has hosted several Oscar Award-winning directors, actors, and producers. Co-Founder Mark Famiglio says Sarasota has become a hub for people who love the art of filmmaking.

“We get people from Miami, Orlando, we get people flying in from Atlanta. Everybody comes here. The hospitality of our town is renowned in the independent film community,” said Famiglio.

Famiglio said he’s honored to have been a part of this event since day one.

“Things have changed in my life, a lot of things have changed in town. It’s really exciting to watch. I’m still reflecting on it. It’s pretty amazing that we’ve completed 25 years,” he said.

After countless hours of writing, filming, and editing—exhibitions like the Sarasota Film Festival provide an opportunity to showcase the hard work of independent filmmakers from across the world.

Two-time Academy Award Winner Barbara Kopple showing her film “Gumbo Coalition”.

“Being able to go to a film festival is the dessert after you’ve made the film,” said Kopple.

But, this is far from the first time she’s entered a film into this event.

“I’ve been to Sarasota a lot. I’ve had quite a few films here. Everybody here is so nice, so supportive, and makes you feel so great and so wonderful,” said Kopple.

