Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota Film Festival celebrates 25 years

The glitz and glam of the red carpet is back in Sarasota for the Sarasota Film Festival, which...
The glitz and glam of the red carpet is back in Sarasota for the Sarasota Film Festival, which is celebrating 25 years.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The glitz and glam of the red carpet is back in Sarasota for the Sarasota Film Festival, which is celebrating 25 years.

The film festival showing its first screening in 1998 has become a beacon for independent filmmakers since its inception.

Over the years, the festival has hosted several Oscar Award-winning directors, actors, and producers. Co-Founder Mark Famiglio says Sarasota has become a hub for people who love the art of filmmaking.

“We get people from Miami, Orlando, we get people flying in from Atlanta. Everybody comes here. The hospitality of our town is renowned in the independent film community,” said Famiglio.

Famiglio said he’s honored to have been a part of this event since day one.

“Things have changed in my life, a lot of things have changed in town. It’s really exciting to watch. I’m still reflecting on it. It’s pretty amazing that we’ve completed 25 years,” he said.

After countless hours of writing, filming, and editing—exhibitions like the Sarasota Film Festival provide an opportunity to showcase the hard work of independent filmmakers from across the world.

Two-time Academy Award Winner Barbara Kopple showing her film “Gumbo Coalition”.

“Being able to go to a film festival is the dessert after you’ve made the film,” said Kopple.

But, this is far from the first time she’s entered a film into this event.

“I’ve been to Sarasota a lot. I’ve had quite a few films here. Everybody here is so nice, so supportive, and makes you feel so great and so wonderful,” said Kopple.

Click here for a list of this year’s scheduled events and showtimes.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green light given for massive developments in Manatee County.
4500 homes most likely will be built on 2300 acres in Eastern Manatee County following county commissioner approval of changes to comprehensive plan
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says

Latest News

PC
The heat goes on this week!
thumbnail
Futurecast
Sunny
Warm, Breezy, and a little humid Saturday
thumbnail
Futurecast