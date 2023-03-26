The heat goes on this week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was an interesting week - Jackets and a wintry chill Monday and Tuesday, followed by flip flops and almost summery heat and humidity for the weekend. The heat rules the coming workweek. The only difference in the days ahead will be lower humidity mid-week. We’re tracking a weak cold front. This front will bring a slight chance of a Wednesday shower. More noticeable will be dew points dropping to the low 60s for a more comfortable feel.

Red tide effects are low for the next several days, with most beaches in good shape. Slightly higher concentrations linger near St. Pete and the entrance to Tamps Bay.

highs (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.