The heat goes on this week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was an interesting week - Jackets and a wintry chill Monday and Tuesday, followed by flip flops and almost summery heat and humidity for the weekend. The heat rules the coming workweek. The only difference in the days ahead will be lower humidity mid-week. We’re tracking a weak cold front. This front will bring a slight chance of a Wednesday shower. More noticeable will be dew points dropping to the low 60s for a more comfortable feel.

Red tide effects are low for the next several days, with most beaches in good shape. Slightly higher concentrations linger near St. Pete and the entrance to Tamps Bay.

highs
highs(Station)

