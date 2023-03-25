Warm, Breezy, and a little humid Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of the country would consider a dew point near 70° “humid” conditions. That’s where we’ll be this weekend and through Tuesday. We’re tracking a cold front for late Tuesday. There’s no significant rain with this front for Florida. But winds will switch to the north Wednesday, taking our dew points back to the 50s for a drier feel to the air. Our temps don’t change and there’s no moisture in sight into early April.

Red tide levels continue to drop. No red tide algae were reported near our Sarasota County beaches, and only Low concentrations along Manatee County. The highest concentrations were Medium, around the entrance to Tampa Bay.

