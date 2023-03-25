Advertise With Us
Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

