4500 homes most likely will be built on 2300 acres in Eastern Manatee County following county commissioner approval of changes to comprehensive plan

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 2300 acres in Eastern Manatee County off State Road 64 will most likely see lots of new homes in the near future, around 4500 to be exact.

Manatee County Commissioners approving changes to the comprehensive plan which now paves the way for Taylor Ranch.

“It’s like everybody when they move in they want everything to remain the way it is,” said Dave Baird, a Bradenton resident. “I don’t care when they move in that’s the way they feel, we’ve been here 10 years and I would love for it to stay the way it is, this is going to create more traffic.”

There’s fear that this will give other developers the freedom to build on other land in this area which is very rural with a lot of farmland. This continues to get a lot of mixed reaction from folks.

“It will bring in lots of economy to the area,” said Brenda Scruton, a Sebring resident who often travels through this part of Manatee County. “I worry about the school system, that they may be overrun with more students than they can handle.”

Bradenton Motorsports Park has been trying to stop this development from happening. Their raceway is adjacent to this proposed development. They say the noise complaints from new neighbors that come in may force them to shut down. No one from the racetrack was available for a comment, but residents are sounding off.

“People are going to move in, they know the racetrack is here and then they’re going to hear all the noise,” said Baird. “And over the years, if it takes that long, they’re going to start complaining, it’s going to end up shutting down the racetrack.”

SMR Lakewood Ranch says it’s too early to comment on this. No one from Manatee County was available for a comment.

