Warm weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front which is producing rough weather over the deep south will weaken as it pushes our way on Saturday. This front will never make it through our area but will bring the winds up a bit on Saturday. Those winds will be 10-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph from the southwest, or onshore. This will bring the wave action up a bit for area beaches.

We may see some patchy fog forming during the first light of day on Saturday but that will quickly burn off revealing mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s at the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland. There is only a 10% chance for an isolated shower well inland during the late afternoon and early evening.

Sunday those winds lessen as the storm moves further away from Florida. We will see mostly sunny skies and another beautiful beach day. The highs will warm into the low 90s inland and in the low to mid 80s at the beaches.

Only a slight chance for a shower late Tuesday (WWSB)

This warm weather continues through Tuesday with temperatures running a few degrees above average and quite a bit of humidity. A weak cold front will move through late Tuesday bringing a very small chance for a few showers late Tuesday. This front will be out of here by Wednesday but don’t expect temperatures to drop all that much. You will notice a little lower humidity for Wednesday and Thursday but still nice with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s which is typical for this time of year.

For boaters on Saturday we will see winds out of the south and southwest at 10-15 knots along with some higher gusts.

