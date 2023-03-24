Tentative reopening announced for Warm Mineral Springs

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to issue pass extensions for Warm Mineral Spring Park passholders while the park is closed. Officials also mentioned in a press release that the tentative reopening date is April 7.

The park remains temporarily closed following damage from Hurricane Ian. The calculation of extension for passholders will be based upon the closure date of Sept. 27, 2022, and the anticipated reopening. Valid pass expiration dates will be extended the length of the closure, not to exceed 191 days.

Starting Monday, March 27, 2023, passholders who’d like to extend their pass are encouraged to visit the George Mullen Activity Center between the hours of 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to complete the pass extension process. Individuals must bring their existing pass to the Center with a valid photo ID and complete a pass extension request form. Eligible passholders will be issued a new pass card with remaining visits and a revised expiration date.

Upon reopening, pass extension request forms can be completed at Warm Mineral Springs Park, however, the issuance of new passes onsite at the park may take up to 48 hours. For passholders who don’t live in the City of North Port, you can download an extension request form and mail it with your physical pass to the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Please note, pass extensions and/or refunds cannot be processed until the physical pass is received.

Prorated refunds are also available for qualifying passholders. To qualify for a refund, passes must not be expired as of Sept. 27, 2022. Patrons will be asked to complete the refund request form, provide a photo ID and turn in their pass. The name on the photo ID must match the name on the Warm Mineral Springs Park pass. Staff will provide a copy of the form to the patron for documentation. Refund requests will take a few weeks to process and will be issued to valid passholders via a check in U.S. currency.

Refund request forms are available online at https://bit.ly/RefundRequestWMSP.

