Suncoast forecast on track for warm, dry days with afternoon sea breezes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We can chalk up another day of temperatures that will run 5-8 degrees above the average for the end days of March.

High-pressure aloft will continue to produce mostly clear and sunny skies, with limited atmospheric moisture in the mid-and-upper levels. Until changes occur, it will be difficult to see significant rainfall.

The cool Gulf waters will allow sea breeze winds to be refreshing as they keep the coast cooler. Winds will be light over the waters, permitting relaxing boating and safe surf. Late in the day and into Saturday, the winds will shift to the south or southwest and humidity may increase leading to some minor fog Saturday morning.

A cold front will stall over the deep South this weekend and cause winds to pick up a bit Saturday. Boaters should monitor the weekend forecasts. No real chance for Suncoast rain is forecast with this front. However, as that same front today approaches the Deep South, severe weather over Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi is a possibility this afternoon and evening.

As the front and a low pressure system attached to it gain maximum strength, strong tornados, large hail, and gusty winds will develop. Additionally, flooding rains will extend northward into the Ohio Valley. North of that snowfall will be possible in the northern Great Lakes. As mentioned above, this system will pose no danger to the Suncoast.

Our next best chance for any measurable rain may come next Tuesday or Wednesday. Another cool front may have enough energy and moisture to produce a few showers.

