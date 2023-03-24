Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

State Dept. dealing with ‘unprecedented’ passport demand

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department is seeing an increase in passport applications from last year. (HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans are looking to travel internationally again.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday there’s “unprecedented demand” for passports.

“We’ve had an unprecedented demand for renewed travel, which is a good thing. Historically, the demand has been cyclical. The busy season is kind of march to late summer. Basically, it’s full-time now,” Blinken said.

Blinken reported the department is receiving about 500,000 passport applications a week.

“That’s 30 to 40% above last year. So it’s dramatic,” he said.

He told the House Appropriations Committee that the department has increased staffing and resources to deal with it.

“Man, we have more people in the pipeline and that’s also reflected in the budget. It’s usually important,” Blinken said. “I have a task force established at headquarters to marshal all of these efforts so that we’re really digging in on this.”

Blinken reported that due to the demand, a regular passport application will be completed in about 10 to 13 weeks while an expedited passport will be done in about 7 to 9 weeks.

Blinken also noted a pilot program allowing Americans who already have a passport to renew online. But it has been paused as the department fine-tunes and improves it.

Once it’s back up and running, Blinken expects 65% of renewals to be done online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 viewer Gordon Silver shared an amazing video of alligators spotted recently in a lake in...
Caught on camera: Gator mating season means people should be extra vigilant
During public comment at a Sarasota County School Board Meeting, a speaker verbally attacked...
Sarasota County School Board Member walks out after being verbally attacked
The crash claimed the life of three in Sept. 2022
Man charged in crash that killed 3 in Englewood
Repairs will be made to the tracks
CSX identifies track defect in Bradenton
A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Venice Wednesday morning, Venice police said.
One dead in three-car crash in Venice

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed
M. Evan Corcoran, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, arrives at federal court in...
Trump attorney in documents case appears before grand jury
A lawsuit filed in Tallahassee federal court against Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and...
Lawsuit challenges Florida ban on gender-affirming care
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Radioactive water leaks at Minnesota nuclear plant for 2nd time