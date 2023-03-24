Advertise With Us
Southern Manatee Fire on scene at fire in Bradenton

No one was injured.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in Bradenton.

The fire occurred at the apartment located on Magellan Drive just before 3 p.m. Friday. The fire unit has removed some damaged items from the scene but say there were no injuries and no one appeared to be at home when the fire broke out.

The cause is under investigation.

