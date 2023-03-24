Advertise With Us
Palmetto man charged in homeless camp murder

A Palmetto man has been arrested and charged with murdering a man at a homeless camp outside...
A Palmetto man has been arrested and charged with murdering a man at a homeless camp outside Palmetto, police say.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man has been arrested and charged with murdering a man at a homeless camp outside Palmetto, police say.

Eric Lee Pompey Jr., 27, is charged with second-degree homicide and is in the Manatee County Jail with no bond.

On March 14, Palmetto Police investigators were called to a homeless camp north of the 2100 block of U.S. 301 North. The body of the victim, 34-year-old Kiefer Coxwell Jr, was found in the camp. Detectives determined he had died the day before, after being shot multiple times. Coxwell and Pompey were acquaintances, police say.

Detectives believe Pompey acted alone. The investigation is still ongoing.

Persons with information are urged to contact Palmetto Police Detective Vincent Diorio at 941-303-0873. Persons may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

