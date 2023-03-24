Near record highs expected on Friday

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a chilly start to this week with lows in the mid 40s on Monday the weather has done a 180 degree swing with several record highs set or tied today. In Fort Myers it warmed to 90 degrees tying the old mark set back in 2017. We could see more record warm temperatures on Friday as winds will turn go the SSE at 5-10 mph which will warm things up into the low 90s inland and into the mid 80s near the coast.

With high pressure holding firm over Florida look for more sunshine on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s at the beach and upper 80s to low 90s inland. The humidity will be on the increase with those southerly winds.

Saturday a storm system over the TN Valley will cause some breezy conditions with winds out of the SW at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Those SW winds will keep temperatures at the beach into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees while inland areas will top out near 90 on Saturday. We will see the possibility of some fog forming on Saturday morning. That fog will burn off revealing mostly sunny skies throughout the day. There is a 10% chance for an inland shower or two during the afternoon.

Sunday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s but upper 80s well inland and with high humidity it will feel a little warmer during the afternoon hours.

Small chance for some much needed rainfall late Tuesday (WWSB)

Monday looks to be the same as Sunday with warm dry weather continuing. On Tuesday a weak cold front will be moving in and bringing an increase in cloudiness. There is a 30% chance for a few late day showers on Tuesday as the weakening cold front moves through.

