‘The Greatest Show On Earth’ returns

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Feld Entertainment announced that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey show will be returning with a 2023 North American Tour. The show will not be featuring animals that were phased out in 2016 before the circus closed its curtains. However, the return features 75 performers from 18 different countries with an emphasis on immersing the audience in the performance.

“Over the past few years, we’ve really had to change how we interact even with each other as humans. So, in this time, this is the best time for us to really explore all that we can do. Yes as people, with the technology that’s available, and also just creating new spectacles,” said Show Guide Lauren Irving.

Irving added that it’s about bringing together different generations in a modern way. With this non-traditional show, Irving explained it could influence other circuses.

“This is actually a pivotal moment in time and I cannot wait to see what this does to influence many more other circus opportunities and other shows that go out there and want to inspire people,” said Irving.

World-renowned circus performing and Sarasota local, Nik Wallenda said changes like this are good. He explained the circus industry has been struggling for decades.

“Originally, circus was the purest and only form of live entertainment. Circus used to come to your hometown and set up an entire arena essentially under a big top, but set that up overnight. So, there weren’t many other options. Well as society has changed and technology has changed, we now have all of this competition,” explained Wallenda.

Tickets are now on sale and performers start rehearsal in June at Feld Entertainment headquarters in Palmetto.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.